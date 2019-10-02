Several suspects arrested after joint operation in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Several suspects have been arrested after officials conducted a joint operation in Craven County.
On September 27, the New Bern Police Department, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole Office conducted a joint campaign resulting in multiple arrests.
The investigative tactics consisted of probation searches, traffic enforcement, and surveillance.
As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested:
- Kenneth J. Ward, 28 of New Bern, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Rahlik L. Bryant, 19, of New Bern, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Johnny T. Moore, Jr., 36, of New Bern, was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In addition, on Tuesday, as a result of information collected during the campaign, the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence at 505 Watson Avenue.
During a search of the residence, law enforcement seized multiple firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine as well as various types of drug paraphernalia and made the following additional arrests:
- Gary L. Hamilton, 41, of New Bern, was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substances, Possess Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Stephen B. Marsh, 46, of New Bern, was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Chandler M. Targett, 22, of Havelock, was charged with Violation of Probation.