Several suspects arrested after joint operation in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Several suspects have been arrested after officials conducted a joint operation in Craven County.

On September 27, the New Bern Police Department, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole Office conducted a joint campaign resulting in multiple arrests.

The investigative tactics consisted of probation searches, traffic enforcement, and surveillance.

Kenneth J. Ward

Johnny T. Moore Jr.

Rahlik Bryant

As a result of the operation, the following individuals were arrested:

Kenneth J. Ward, 28 of New Bern, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rahlik L. Bryant, 19, of New Bern, was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnny T. Moore, Jr., 36, of New Bern, was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In addition, on Tuesday, as a result of information collected during the campaign, the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence at 505 Watson Avenue.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement seized multiple firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine as well as various types of drug paraphernalia and made the following additional arrests:

Stephen Marsh

Chandler M. Targett

Gary Hamilton