Several vehicles hit by gunfire after shots fired in Rocky Mount mall parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Several cars were damaged when gunshots were fired in a Rocky Mount mall parking lot Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the Golden East Crossing Mall at 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“Numerous” witnesses told police that multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot near Dunham’s Sports, the news release said.

“Several vehicles sustained property damage,” officials said in the release.

No one was injured.

Police said anyone who has information about the gunfire should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).