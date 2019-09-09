Severe weather forces President Trump to cancel Emerald Isle visit

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Severe weather moving over Emerald Isle forced President Donald Trump to cancel his visit to the area devastated by Hurricane Dorian last week, CBS News reports.

The president was scheduled to survey the damage left by Hurricane Dorian and an EF-2 tornado spun off from the powerful storm.

Trump was already scheduled to be in North Carolina on Monday. He had previously announced a rally in Fayetteville but later said he would visit places affected by Dorian ahead of that rally.

Gov. Roy Cooper and President Donald Trump talk Hurricane Dorian on Air Force One.

“We were going to take a helicopter to Emerald Isle. Thank you governors for being here and standing in the rain,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One. “We have a big rally. Tonight, we will be very early. Dangerous flying conditions. I said, ‘let’s do it anyway.’ They said, ‘sir, I would rather not.'”

Gov. Roy Cooper was with Trump on Air Force One on the runway in Havelock and described Dorian’s impact on the state.

“You’re doing a great job,” Trump told Cooper.

CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley was with the crowd awaiting Trump’s arrival and said thunder and lightning could be seen in the area when the cancellation announcement was made.