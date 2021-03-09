Severe Weather Preparedness Week: How to get severe weather alerts so you can stay safe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the key ways to stay safe during severe weather season is making sure that you have a way to get lifesaving severe weather alerts.

It’s extremely important that you can receive these alerts no matter where you are or what time of day it is. Severe weather waits for no one.

The most reliable way to get weather alerts is by tuning into WNCT, using the WNCT Storm Team 9 weather app or the WNCT News app. You will get the most up-to-date and in-depth information.

Severe weather often occurs at times you wouldn’t normally be watching TV. During higher-end severe weather events, the National Weather Service will send out a Wireless Emergency Alert, similar to AMBER Alerts you receive on your phone. But, if you have your phone on “do not disturb,” you may not hear it.

This is why it’s important to download our WNCT weather app or any other app that will make a noise and alert you to take cover during potentially severe weather. If all else fails and if the power goes out, you might want to invest in a NOAA weather radio.

“So, you want to start off with a NOAA weather radio,” said Erik Heden, warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS in Newport/Morehead City. “This will wake you up in the middle of the night, this will alert you to severe weather in your area.

“Sign up on your cellphone. Local counties, TV stations have alerts that you can sign up with, sign up that way. And that way, if one way fails, you have a backup. So there’s no one best way … the best way is to have multiple ways to get that warning.”

To help us prepare, the NWS will conduct a statewide tornado drill Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Every school, business, and residence are encouraged to participate.

Luckily, on a beautiful day like Tuesday, there’s no severe weather threat. But, when severe weather does hit, make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts like the Storm Team 9 weather app and set your alerts to loud.