Sewer Division of Morehead City to conduct internal survey

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Wednesday, the Sewer Division of the Town of Morehead City will be conducting an internal survey of the sewer system in Cycle 5.

The survey incorporates a smoking operation in which smoke is introduced into a manhole and forced down the sewer lines with the use of an air blower.

Smoke will escape from the system where there is an open break in the line.

Smoke might rise from the ground in your yard, manhole lids, vents on house roofs, cleanouts and from underneath houses if poor plumbing exists.

The survey helps the town locate rainwater and groundwater entering the sewer system.

The smoke used is non-toxic and stainless.

If you have any questions contact 252-727-7171.