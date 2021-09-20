Sex offender arrested in Greenville for not reporting address change

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A sex offender in Greenville was arrested for not reporting his address change to authorities.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts unannounced residence checks to ensure that sex offenders who are registered within Pitt County are complying with the Sex Offender and Public Protection Registration Programs.

Deputies said after multiple compliance checks over a several-week period, it was discovered that registered sex offender Lastarza Reed-Green, 34, of Greenville was in violation by not living at his registered address.

Warrants were issued charging him with failure to report new address-sex offender.

He was arrested on September 17 and released on a $15,000 bond.

