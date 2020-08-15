Sexual assault reported at ECU residence hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) ECU confirms the report of a sexual assault in Tyler Hall.
According to police, the assault occurred sometime overnight between August 14 and August 15.
The two individuals involved only knew each other for a few hours before the alleged assault.
The university released a warning on Saturday to promote awareness and safety on campus:
“Rape and sexual assault are never the fault of the survivor. It is the behavior of the perpetrator that is wrong. As a reminder, if you start to feel concerns about a person or a situation, trust your feelings and try to remove yourself from the potential threat, even if it is someone whom you know.”