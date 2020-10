GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A sexual assault was reported in Uptown Greeneville and the suspect is currently in custody.

On Thursday, October 8 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Greenville Police Department responded to the area of First Street Place Apartments for a report of a sexual assault.

GPD located the suspect and he was taken into custody.

No further information has been released.

