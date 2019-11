PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Lester Bonds has been found safe, according to Plymouth Police.

PREVIOUS:

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) A 12-year-old is missing in Plymouth, according to the police department.

Lester Bonds was last seen at the Washington County Recreation Center on Adams St around 11:00 am Sunday.

Bonds is 4’9 and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and pants and tennis shoes.

If you know where Lester Bonds is please call your local Law Enforcement.