KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One family in eastern North Carolina is looking for justice.

Nell Pittman was picking up food from Jessie Bell’s restaurant in Kinston two years ago when she was attacked by a man with a baseball bat.

“She was everything to me, to my sister, and to just have that taken away just like that, for no reason, is just devastating,” said Tony Washington, Pittman’s son.

Pittman was in the hospital for five months. Now two years and a few months later, she still needs full-time care.

“She went from being a vibrant person with a great life to not being able to do anything for herself all in a matter of 24 hours,” Washington said.

Henrika Cannon, Pittman’s daughter, takes care of her mother in her home.

“Never in a million years did I imagine caring for her in this capacity,” Cannon said. “I always knew I may have to take her to the doctor, but to have to fully totally take care of her, bathe her, clothe her, it’s extremely difficult.”

The family is asking for the community’s help during a “Nell Pittman Day” on Saturday. It’s to raise money for medical expenses and to help seek justice.

Saturday’s Nell Pittman day will be held at the River of Life Christian Center in Kinston. Click here for more information on tickets and numbers to call with any further questions.

“Nobody deserves to do what they did to her and walk around a free man,” Washington said. “There is no closure. This is something that is going to be ongoing for the rest of our lives. It would only bring justice.”

Her children said one thing is for sure.

“She is a fighter, she taught us to fight, and she’s strong,” Washington added.

Kinston Police said on Friday, this case is still an open investigation, and they’re looking into forensic leads. The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.