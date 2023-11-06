ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day in addition to a $50,000 donation to the United States Organization.

This Saturday, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey sub and a regular-size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 700+ store locations. The offer includes extras & add-ons to the sub.

Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. This offer only applies to the $9 car wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.

“This is the least we can do to give back to those who have given so much to our country,” said Sheetz Car Wash Category Manager Scott Soisson, himself a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and then retired from Air National Guard. “We know that this offer has been very popular in past years and that our store teams are looking forward to serving veterans of all ages on November 11th.”

In addition to Sheetz’s $50,000 donation to the USO, Sheetz employees will be volunteering at a Thanksgiving dinner event at the USO later this month. Sheetz customers are encouraged to donate their loyalty points in November to the USO. Two hundred loyalty points will equate to a $1 donation via the Sheetz app.

“We are so proud to be partnering with the USO as we recognize the service of our veterans and active-duty service members,” said Sheetz Loyalty Program Manager Shianna Peace, also a veteran with service connected to the U.S. Air Force. “Our teams jumped at the opportunity to volunteer for these events, which are focused on our customers that are also bravely serving our nation.”

In late October, Sheetz employees also volunteered at an “Operation Science Program” that the USO hosted for 75 service members and their families at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.