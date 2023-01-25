Sheetz lowers diesel exhaust fluid price to 99 cents a gallon for bulk purchases at locations offering the product.

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Sheetz locations that offer Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) could save diesel drivers $15-$75. Typically the product costs $3.50 a gallon, but with this recent announcement, diesel drivers will be charged 99 cents a gallon on bulk DEF purchases at Sheetz truck diesel dispensers.

DEF is not a fuel, but it is used in commercial vehicles with diesel engines and vehicles with diesel engines with selective catalytic reduction to reduce emissions. Refilling diesel exhaust fluid is necessary to prevent permanent damage in diesel vehicles.

The Sheetz at 2521 North Memorial Drive in Greenville offers DEF and is included in the price drop.