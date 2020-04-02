Sheetz launches free meal program for children in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Sheetz announced on Wednesday a new Kidz Meal Bagz program providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meal Bagz will be available beginning Thursday, April 2 and will include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee for a meal.

Families will be offered one bag per child and meals will be available daily while supplies last.

The program will be available at 263 stores across North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio.

Also, the program will only last for two weeks and Sheetz says at the end of the two weeks the program will be evaluated based on community needs.

A full list of participating locations can be found here.