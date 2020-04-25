Sheetz thanks first responders, health care workers with free coffee

ALTOONA, P.A. (WNCT)- Sheetz announced it will offer free coffee to first responders and health care workers beginning Sunday.

All hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics are able to pick up free cup of joe through June 1, 2020, Sheetz said in a press release.

Free coffee is provided to show appreciation to frontline workers for their commitment to the community’s health and safety during COVID-19.

“The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz. “It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care.”