Shelters across ENC

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) WNCT is bringing you information on shelters across the ENC.

CRAVEN COUNTY:

Craven County Emergency Management will open three emergency shelters on Monday, August 3 at 6:00 p.m.

The following locations are for citizens living in low lying areas prone to flooding who have nowhere else to relocate to:

Havelock High School (101 Webb Blvd, Havelock)

Ben D. Quinn Elementary (4275 Martin Luther King Blvd, New Bern) *Pet Friendly*

Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary (2000 Farm Life Ave, Vanceboro)

Emergency shelters are planned to close at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4 if conditions allow.

Emergency shelters will have limited capacity due to COVID-19 so they are only to be used by those who have nowhere else to safely shelter during the storm.

Face coverings or masks will be required at all times for all shelter guests over the age of two.

Pets will be accepted at the Ben D. Quinn Elementary emergency shelter only. No other emergency shelters will allow pets.

This shelter accepts cats and dogs only, no exotic pets.

All pets must be crated.

Pet owners need to bring bowls for food and water, food and medications for their pets, and rabies certificates (not the tags).

Pet owners will be expected to remain at the shelter with their pets and are responsible for caring for and cleaning up after their pets.

Citizens are prohibited from bringing weapons, alcohol, illegal drugs, perishable food items, radios or televisions into an emergency shelter.

Small hand-held devices can be used with headphones.

For more information on emergency shelters call Craven County Emergency Management at 252-636-6608.

DUPLIN COUNTY:

In preparation for Isaias, Duplin County will operate two storm shelters beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3 with closing scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

The following storm shelters will be available:

North Duplin Elementary School – 157 N Duplin School Road, Mt. Olive, NC 28365

James Kenan High School – 1241 NC 24 and 50 Hwy, Warsaw, NC 28398

Pet Sheltering: Due to personal spacing guidelines for COVID-19, pets will be housed separately from storm shelter inhabitants. A shelter for pets is available at the Duplin County Animal Services facility located at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville, NC 28349. Persons staying in a county storm the shelter should drop off their pets at the Animal Services facility with food and other necessities prior to going to the storm shelter.

Duplin County is taking precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter.

The following guidelines have been implemented for storm shelters to minimize exposure or transmission of the COVID-19 virus:

All residents will have their temperature checked and will be asked symptom screening questions before entering the shelter.

infants/children, oxygen concentrators, mobility assistance devices (wheelchairs), and hygiene items. Residents will be required to register upon entry and sign a release form.

Any resident who is symptomatic, COVID-positive, or begins to feel ill while at the shelter will be quarantined away from the general population.

Duplin County residents are encouraged to make plans to stay in a safe place with family, friends, or at a temporary lodging area outside of the storm impact area, if possible, to reduce their chance of being exposed to or transmitting the COVID-19 virus in a county storm shelter.

GREENE COUNTY:

Greene County will be opening a storm shelter on Monday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The storm shelter is located at Greene Central High School (140 School Drive, Snow Hill).

This year, Greene County is taking precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter.

The following CDC guidelines have been implemented into storm shelter preparations to reduce being exposed to or transmitting COVID-19:

All residents must check-in at Greene Central High School for screening prior to being in the shelter.

Residents should practice social distancing. Stay at least 6 ft. from other people outside of your household.

Residents need to bring supplies, i.e. medications, non-perishable food, hygiene items, activities for the children, and face coverings.

If a resident feels sick when they arrive at the shelter or start to feel sick while at the shelter, they should tell a staff person immediately.

The Shelter is also being sanitized and disinfected before opening to help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 among attendees.

The Shelter is pet friendly.

JONES COUNTY:

Jones County government will open two storm shelters ahead of Isaias’ arrival.

The shelters will open on Monday, August 3rd at 12:00 pm.

The following storm shelters will be open:

1) Jones Senior High School

2) Jones County Civic Center

This year, the Jones County government is taking precaution to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter.

The following CDC guidelines have been implemented into storm shelter preparations to reduce being exposed to or transmitting the COVID-19 virus:

1) All residents must check in at Jones Senior High School for screening prior to being in

the shelter.

2) Residents should practice social distancing. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm’s length)

from other people outside your household.

3) Residents need to bring supplies such as: non-perishable food, prescriptions, hygiene

items, activities for their children, face coverings/masks, hand sanitizer, and

sanitizing/disinfecting wipes.

4) If a resident feels sick when they arrive at the shelter or start to feel sick while sheltering,

they should tell a shelter staff immediately.

Jones County government is encouraging residents to make plans to stay with family or friends at a safe place inland, or at a hotel to reduce chances of being exposed to or transmitting COVID-19.

ONSLOW COUNTY:

Onslow County Manager Sharon Russell announced that the County will be activating four shelter locations at limited capacity throughout Onslow County for the general public beginning at 6:00 p.m., Monday August 3, 2020.

Shelters will close Tuesday at noon.

Among the shelters opening are Dixon Middle School, Jacksonville Commons Middle, Swansboro High School, and Richlands High School.

If citizens choose to utilize the shelters, temperature checks will be required upon arrival and throughout their stay.

Citizens must also wear a face covering, and observe social distancing.

For those planning on seeking shelter with Onslow County, see general shelter items below:

Medicine

Special Dietary Requirements

Special Adaptive Equipment

Toys/ Games for Children

Pillow

Blanket

External Battery Pack

Hand Sanitizer

Cleaning Wipes

Face Coverings

Onslow County will still allow the stay of pets at the Jacksonville Commons Middle School, however, residents will be asked to stay with their pets to limit the amount of interaction throughout the facility.

Pets should be vaccinated and must remain kenneled during their stay at an Onslow County shelter.

All Shelters will close at noon on Tuesday, August 4th.