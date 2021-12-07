Shelters warn people about adopting pets during the holidays

This photo provided by Susana Alvarez shows her cat named Mia. Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday, July 5, 2021. One of the survivors, Susana Alvarez, is devastated about her beloved 4-year-old cat, Mia, who was left behind on the 10th floor. On Sunday, she tried desperately to get in touch with rescuers to determine whether her cat had been found. (Susana Alvarez via AP)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people might be asking for a pet for Christmas, but shelter directors are warning you to know what you’re signing up for before you buy.

The Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center currently has 81 dogs and 57 cats. Director Tommy Bell expects that number to rise as people return their pets after the holidays.



“Really the Christmas and the holiday seasons are the worst times, Bell said. “You’re home, yes you are. You’re on vacation but the first of the year reality is going to set in. We have to go back to our normal life.

“This is a lifetime commitment just like basically with your child.”

Bell says if you adopt a pet during the holidays start setting a routine with it that way when you go back to work the animal won’t have to adjust too much.

