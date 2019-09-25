Sheriff: Armed man barricaded inside home in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) There’s a large law enforcement presence in Richlands.

Officials said an armed man is barricaded inside a home.

It all started Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was attempting to pull a man over under the suspicion of driving drunk.

The driver refused to stop and forced the trooper to follow him to his residence.

At the residence, officials said the driver got out of the vehicle with a weapon and took cover forcing law enforcement to do the same.

The driver then ran into the house where he has currently locked himself in and will not corporate with law enforcement.

Officials are working together to get the situation resolved safely.

They are in the process of investigating the individual but in the meantime, law enforcement told WNCT that there is no evacuation for the community and no immediate threat.