Sheriff: Man held against his will for several days in Duplin County following breaking and entering

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 201 East Trade Street in Calypso on Saturday, May 9 at approxiamtely 1:27 p.m. to a report of breaking and entering.

The responding deputies were led to the scene where they encountered 27-year-old Jonathan Carter of Wilmington.

Deputies said it was discovered that Carter had been holding a subject against his will for several days at the residence.

The subject got out of the residence and made contact with law enforcement.

Carter barricaded himself inside the residence and began to threaten law enforcement, a stand-off took place for several hours.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to the scene.

The team made entry into the residence and Carter was shot by deputies.

Carter died at the scene.

Sheriff Blake Wallace and District Attorney Ernie Lee requested an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The NCSBI is currently investigating the incident.