Sheriff: Man wanted for fraud in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud case.

The victim, in this case, reported a lost wallet and subsequently received notifications from multiple financial card companies that his cards were being used at various locations in Onslow County, officials said.

Security camera recordings from the Murphy Express in Jacksonville shows the attempted use of the victim’s cards by the suspect.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 5’ 10,” with a thin beard and undercut hairstyle, tattoos on the inner forearm area of each arm and he was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the date of the offense.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of the male in the photos, please contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910)455-3113, Det. Bacon at 910-989-4073 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case number 2020004389 when calling.