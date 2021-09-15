Sheriff’s office: Body located near Cisco Road in Chowan County, death investigation underway

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Members of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office say they found a body over the weekend and are currently conducting a death investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was located Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11, in the area of Cisco Road and Virginia Road.

Sheriff Basnight requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help with the processing of the crime scene.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the body was sent to the ECU Brody School of Medicine Medical Examiner’s office which is located in Greenville.

The identity of the body has not yet been released and a death investigation is currently underway.

This is breaking news and will be updated.