Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying armed robbery suspect

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

A man robbed a Dollar General on Highway 101 in the Harlowe community on July 31, 2019.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a white male and was last seen running down Highway 101 towards Carteret County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6520 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV