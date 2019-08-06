Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying armed robbery suspect

It's about accountability and transparency.

"Let them know what we are doing well what we are not doing well and how we can improve our organization." Said Chief Mark Holtzman, Greenville PD

Monday night Greenville PD held one of two public hearings as a part of a national accreditation process.

"So every few years we have on onsite accreditation so we have police chiefs from around the county that work for the C.A.L.E.A. organization they come onsite they get behind the doors they walk inside our buildings they talk to our police officers and they also talk to the community," said Chief Holtzman

C.A.L.E.A. stands for The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Only one officer and one community member spoke during the public meeting.

"Well I think it's a good thing unfortunately too many people show up this evening cause if they do have concerns they need to come forward voice themselves partially in this accreditation process," said Greg Rubel, Community Member

The Accreditation process isn't mandatory, but GPD prides itself on having the national accomplishment. The Greenville Police Department is one of the few in the country that meet national standards. They've graded on over 400 different things.

"There's only about 4% of the agencies in the United States that are accredited so much like a college or a hospital goes through an accreditation process they voluntarily...they wanted to become a part of this process. Nobody made them do it." Said William Welch, Accreditation Facilitator

The police department says they go through this process for the community.

"It's a way for us to build trust with the public it's a way for us to show we're lifting our department up to a national standard and holding ourselves to that standard," said Chief Holtzman

It's a way to keep up with a changing world.

"Law enforcement is constantly evolving we're constantly improving as a profession and this is our way of keeping pace with that,” said Holtzman.

The public has one more chance for public comment during this accreditation period. Tomorrow you can call in and let the facilitators hear what you have to say about Greenville PD.