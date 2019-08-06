Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying armed robbery suspect

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) –
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
A man robbed a Dollar General on Highway 101 in the Harlowe community on July 31, 2019.
He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a white male and was last seen running down Highway 101 towards Carteret County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6520 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.