Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Sheriff’s office offer tips to prevent vehicle break-in

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
carsgeneric1_37377212_ver1.0_640_360_1548419279620.jpg

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has provided tips on how someone can stop a vehicle break-in from happening.

According to the sheriff’s office, “In Pitt County 89% of the reported car break-ins, the car doors were left unlocked.”

Here are a few tips:

  • Keep car doors locked at all times, even at home
  • Keep cars neat and valuables removed or out of sight
  • Report all suspicious activity in your area
  • Report all instances of strangers getting in your car even if nothing was taken

If you have any information on who has been doing the recent car break-ins contact the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV