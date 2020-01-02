Sheriff’s office offer tips to prevent vehicle break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has provided tips on how someone can stop a vehicle break-in from happening.
According to the sheriff’s office, “In Pitt County 89% of the reported car break-ins, the car doors were left unlocked.”
Here are a few tips:
- Keep car doors locked at all times, even at home
- Keep cars neat and valuables removed or out of sight
- Report all suspicious activity in your area
- Report all instances of strangers getting in your car even if nothing was taken
If you have any information on who has been doing the recent car break-ins contact the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.