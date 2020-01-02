Sheriff’s office offer tips to prevent vehicle break-in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has provided tips on how someone can stop a vehicle break-in from happening.

According to the sheriff’s office, “In Pitt County 89% of the reported car break-ins, the car doors were left unlocked.”

Here are a few tips:

Keep car doors locked at all times, even at home

Keep cars neat and valuables removed or out of sight

Report all suspicious activity in your area

Report all instances of strangers getting in your car even if nothing was taken

If you have any information on who has been doing the recent car break-ins contact the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.