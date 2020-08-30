Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect vehicle following fatal hit-and-run in Currituck

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle with possible Virginia plates struck a pedestrian on a bike and fled the area early Sunday morning.

Deputies are asking the public in identifying a vehicle they say was traveling northbound in the 600 block of Caratoke Highway and struck a pedestrian on a bike.

The vehicle reportedly then pulled into Moyock Commons and then fled the area northbound towards Virginia on Caratoke Highway approximately 2 minutes later.

Officials say the hit-and-run resulted in a fatality.

Based on surveillance footage, the vehicle appears to be a 1992-1996 Toyota Camry silver or goldish in color. The vehicle sustained damage to the driver side headlight, driver side hood, and appeared to crack the driver side windshield. The driver side mirror popped out but the housing remained on the vehicle.

Officials believe the vehicle is registered in Virginia based on the front plate.

Deputies say the driver appeared to be white male, although it has not been confirmed.

If you know any information regarding the incident, please contact the NC Highway Patrol (252-792-4101) or the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (252-232-2216) to assist the investigation.