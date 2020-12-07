Shooting in Greenville sends two to the hospital; police search for suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday evening.

It happened outside the Mid-Town Grocery on 14th Avenue.

Officers received a shots fired notification through the ShotSpotter program.

Two victims showed up at Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Lieutenant Etheridge with GPD says those individuals are undergoing surgery.









Officers were still searching for a suspect.

“Our city cameras do show there were people outside,” said Etheridge. “Please come forward with any information to help us sort this out, because right now, we are at the beginning stages, and we just don’t know exactly what happened.”

This is an active investigation.

Stick with WNCT for updates.