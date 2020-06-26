Shooting Investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

On June 26 at approximately 3:42 a.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to the 100 block of Astor Court to investigate the sound of gunfire and a subsequent ShotSpotter alert.

The responding officers located several vehicles that had sustained damage from gunshots in addition to several apartments that sustained damage.

During the initial response to the shots fired, officers stopped a suspicious vehicle leaving the area in the 900 block of N. Herman Street and found the passenger had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim, was identified as Quavon Pittman.

He was then transported by EMS to Wayne UNC Health Care, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and discharged a short time later.

The driver and injured passenger of the aforementioned vehicle were found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

The driver was identified as De’Andre Blair, was taken into custody on the scene.

The passenger (Quavon Pittman) was arrested after his release from Wayne UNC. They were both charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

They were both released under $2,500 unsecured bonds with first appearances scheduled for June 29.

The investigations into the shooting of Pittman as well as the property damage sustained during the shooting are on-going.