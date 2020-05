TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Shortway Brewing Company has opened a facility in Trenton.

“Really it’s a major moral boost the economic development in Jones County is been kind of slow so this is huge news for everybody in the county.” John Bender, Economic Developer

Thursday the first round of cans came off the line.

Beer is available for pick up, in piggly wiggly and in local restaurants.