‘Shot in the Arm’ event gives COVID-19 vaccines into arms in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — City leaders in Kinston teamed up with Vidant Medical Center for its “Shot in the Arm” event, which administered 300 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

The mobile vaccination clinic was held at Grainger Stadium. Officials who went to the event said this is just one way individuals can do their part in protecting the community and beat the virus.

“Doses of hope … there is still hope and, because of the heroes and sheroes that are here getting the faccine out amongst the community, we are going to beat this virus,” said Sen. Don Davis (D) District 5.

Vidant officials said they plan on hosting more mobile clinics. They have an event planned for second doses to be administered in Duplin County next week.