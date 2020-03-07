ShotSpotter alert leads police to man shot dead in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a ShotSpotter alert led police to a man dead from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence in Greenville.

On Friday around 2 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Pittman Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and said they discovered 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Haddock was found in the front yard of a residence, police said.

Although still early in the investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and suspect(s) are believed to be known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Greenville Police Department 252.329.4300 or CrimeStoppers 252.758.7777. CrimeStoppers will offer a reward for information that leads to an arrest.