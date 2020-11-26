Show Us Your Holiday Spirit photos and videos

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s the holiday season, and we want to share the celebration with you.

Now through Jan. 3, we invite you to share with us your photos and videos. It can be from Thanksgiving dinner, your Christmas decorations and lights, how you’ll celebrate on New Year’s Eve or any other occasion that marks this time of year.

Click below to share your photos and videos. Be sure to include your name and information so we’ll all be able to enjoy them. We’ll share them on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. You may even see them on TV.

— Click here to share your holiday photos

— Click here to share your holiday videos

Thanks for allowing us to Share Your Holiday Spirit. We hope you all enjoy this special time of year.