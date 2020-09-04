SHP college intern Michael S. Higgins posthumously named Honorary State Trooper

(WNCT) During a celebration of life ceremony held Wednesday in Elizabeth City, fallen State Highway Patrol College Intern Michael Steven Higgins, was recognized for his passion, character, and for his desire to become a part of the law enforcement family.

“Michael’s life showcased the character and drive it takes to answer a calling into the life of a public servant,” said McNeill. “His drive to join the law enforcement profession began long ago. It began with a heart for others, which is essential to serve. Michael did not idly await opportunity, he created opportunity. This was showcased through his chosen internship and that is something each of us could retain from his life.”

Michael was posthumously awarded the title of “Honorary Trooper” as Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr. presented Michael’s mother, Mrs. Lisa Higgins, with a NC State Flag and a certification marking this distinction.

North Carolina Department of Transportation says, “The loss of Michael will continue to grip the family and friends of a young man destined for greatness in service of others. Michael’s life and legacy will forever be stamped on the history of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and his family will forever be in our hearts. As we pause in honor of Michael’s life, please continue to keep his family, friends, fellow students at East Carolina University, and the entire SHP in your thoughts and prayers.”