SHP investigates Duplin County pedestrian death

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) State Highway Patrol is investigating a Duplin County pedestrian death that happened early Saturday morning.

SHP Trooper Paul Howard said it happened at between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

27-year-old Jessie Foulks Jr. was lying in the road at the intersection of NC-111 and Tapp Farm Road near Pink Hill when an unknown vehicle ran over him.

Foulks body was found by a passing driver who swerved and ran into a ditch to avoid hitting him.

Troopers say they have no video from nearby houses, and there’s no debris from the vehicle that hit Foulks.

Investigators said it’s possible someone may have run him over without realizing it.

Anyone with information can contact SHP at 910-296-1311.