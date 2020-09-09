Sidewalk work in Jacksonville to reduce pedestrian hazards

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville residents may see work being done on sidewalks in several areas over the coming week.

Work is scheduled to begin on Thursday to grind sidewalk areas that may be a trip or fall hazard to pedestrians.

The work is weather dependent.

The areas of work will include Iverleigh Lane, Plantation Boulevard, Clifton Road, Doris Avenue, Sioux Drive, and Barn Street in the residential Northwoods neighborhood.

Work will also take place on the northbound side of Western Boulevard from Huff Drive to NC24.

The sidewalk fix will involve grinding by Precisions Safe Sidewalk.

The focus of the work is to smooth out areas of sidewalk that have become broken, lifted by tree roots, or shifted due to soil erosion.

Part of the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan is to provide safer travel for pedestrians or those with disabilities by smoothing out sidewalks, providing compliant sidewalk ramps, and adding more sidewalks around the City.