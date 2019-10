NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A significant gas leak has been stopped in Newport, officials said.

The Morehead City Fire-EMS said the gas leak was reported on Somerset Way off Highway 24.

Ten people were evacuated from four homes in the neighborhood.

Piedmont Natural Gas arrived on the scene to shut off the underground gas line.

Officials said the gas leak stopped and occupants have been allowed to return.