Signs being installed on new Jones County bypass

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As work on a new Jones County bypass wraps up, crews will remove old signs and install new ones.

Between 7 a.m. on Thursday and 6 p.m. on Friday, the northbound lanes of the U.S. 17 Bypass will be closed from the intersection of U.S. 17, south of Rhems, to U.S. 70.

The contractor will finish swapping out large overhead signage during the closure.



To get to U.S. 70 West from the U.S. 17 Business and U.S. 17 Bypass intersection, drivers should continue for about seven miles, cross under the U.S. 70 overpass, then turn left back onto U.S. 70 West.



Southbound traffic should take a left turn at the stoplight of U.S. 17 Business and the bypass and make a U-turn back towards New Bern.



The construction is part of a 16.3-mile project which starts south of Belgrade and ties into the U.S. 17 bypass around New Bern.

The project costs about $143.4 million and is expected to be completed later this month.