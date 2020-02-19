Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old New Bern man with dementia

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man reported missing in New Bern, deputies said.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that 81-year-old Charles Eakins Havens was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving his residence in Fairfield Harbour to get something to eat at 6:00 p.m.

Havens was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants, and black shoes.

Deputies believe he is driving a 2016 red Toyota Corolla with North Carolina registration CGH2.

Havens suffers from dementia and his direction of travel is unknown, deputies said.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.