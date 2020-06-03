Silver Alert issued for endangered woman in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman in Tarboro.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 71-year-old Yvonne Madeline Hughes who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials said.

Hughes is described to be a black woman with short brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’6 and 150lbs.

She was last seen on 2004 Lancaster Drive in Tarboro wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

Officials believe Hughes is driving a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento with a D.C. license plate: FH7984.

If you have any information contact the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247.