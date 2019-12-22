Silver Alert issued for Greenville man with prior traumatic brain injury

Donald Bell, 49 years old, of Greenville is missing. He was last seen on December 18, 2019 on foot. Mr. Bell is a SILVER ALERT due to a prior brain injury. He is 5’9″ tall, and weighs 186 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodies with red stripes and white Adidas shoes. He has not been seen since by his family or his employer.

(Pitt County) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person who has been determined to be a silver alert due to a history of traumatic brain injury.

Mr. Donald Bell, 49 years old, of Greenville was last seen on December 18, 2019. He was on foot in the Pactolus Highway area of Greenville. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 186 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with red stripes and white Adidas shoes.

His photo and a missing person poster are attached for your use.

Anyone with information as to Mr. bell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.