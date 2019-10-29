Silver Alert issued for man missing in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Rocky Mount.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Jamie Cotrelle Walston, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Walston is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and 170lbs.

He was last seen on 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive in Rocky Mount.

Walston was seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, black shoes with velcro, black zipper and black toboggan.

Officials believe he was traveling east on North Winstead Avenue.

Anyone with information about Walston should call Cpl. J.K. Richardson at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1443.