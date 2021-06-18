Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 15-year-old from Roanoke Rapids.

Lily Whitby is described as a white female, 5’2″ approximately 130 pounds with orange hair and green eyes. She also goes by the nicknames Jade, TJ, and Tuesday.

Whitby was last seen wearing a black “Korn” baseball hat with a red bill, a red flannel shirt with black stripes, dark-colored jeans, and black Vans with a white stripe on the side.

Her last known location was around East 2nd Street and Williams Street in Roanoke Rapids.

If you know the whereabouts of Lily Whitby contact Officer T. Acree with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-538-1991.