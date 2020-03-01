Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver alert for a 20-year-old woman.

Officials believe Chelsea Marie Lang is suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Lang was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, a long sleeve pullover and brown pants near the area of 259 Stewart Road in Winston-Salem.

According to reports, she has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lang’s whereabouts should call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV