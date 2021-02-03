Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County man; maybe headed to Walmart in New Bern or Grantsboro

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Beaufort County man.

56-year-old Michael Franklin Bass is described as a white male, 6’1″, approxiamtely 200 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing olive khaki pants, a green and brown plaid coat, a baseball hat, and sneakers.

Deputies said Bass could be heading to Walmart in New Bern or Grantsboro. He was last seen at 132 Hall Avenue in Aurora.

Bass is driving a 1996 Ford Ranger Extended Cab with the North Carolina license plate PMZ1423. If you know the whereabouts of Michael Franklin Bass contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101.