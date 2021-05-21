Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County man

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bertie County man.

Robert Lee Mcclary, 87, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen at 837 Cedar Landing Rd. in Windsor and is driving a 2000 red Ford F-150 with the NC license plate HLF-9416.

Mcclary is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or have any details on where he might be, call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330.