Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bertie County woman.

Shanicia Gardner is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 24, 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Winston Gardens, located at 205 W. Watson St. in Windsor and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A photo of Gardner was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at (252) 794-5330.

