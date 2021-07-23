Silver Alert issued for missing Bertie County woman

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bertie County woman.

Shanicia Gardner is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She is 24, 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Winston Gardens, located at 205 W. Watson St. in Windsor and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A photo of Gardner was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at (252) 794-5330.