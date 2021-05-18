Silver Alert issued for missing Craven County woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Craven County woman.

Eileen Garris Felming is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen at 2601 Biddle Rd. in Dover.

Felming is 75, 5-foot-0 and 120 pounds with medium brown hair and blue eyes. She is likely to be driving a 2000 yellow Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate RTH-2984.

If you have any information on Fleming, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357.