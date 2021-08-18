Silver Alert issued for missing Elizabeth City woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Elizabeth City woman, 23-year-old Jordan Nicole Murray.

Murray is described as a white female with shoulder-length blonde hair, green eyes, 5’6″, and approximately 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweat pants.

Her last known location is 1114 Azalea Trail in Elizabeth City. Murray’s direction of travel is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Jordan Nicole Murray contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191.