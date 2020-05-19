Live Now
Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man in Greenville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man in Greenville.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Michael Lorenza Crandall, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Crandall is described to be a black male with dark brown eyes and black hair, approximately 5’10 and 170lbs.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, red pullover sweater and black tennis shoes.

Crandall was last seen on 708 Fleming Street Apartment B in Greenville.

If you have any information contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.

