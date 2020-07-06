Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Washington.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Bruce Elliot Peartree Jr. who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Peartree is described to be a black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6′ and 251lbs.

He was last seen on 717 Runyon Road in Washington.

If you have any information contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

