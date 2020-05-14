Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man last seen in LaGrange

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man last seen in LaGrange.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 55-year-old Curtis Johnson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials said.

Johnson is described to be a black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’7 and 165lbs.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Johnson was reported missing from 104 West James Street in LaGrange.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that Johnson walked away from his residence at approximately 4:00 pm.

He was last seen at Bojangles on U.S. 70 in LaGrange.

Since the search began, Lenoir County deputies said they have received calls reporting Johnson walking west towards Goldsboro from LaGrange.

If you have any information contact Lenoir County Sheriff Office at 252-559-6118.