Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman in Rocky Mount.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 77-year-old Hilda Raye Reels, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Reels is described to be a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’4 and 130lbs.

She was last seen wearing a red scarf, black plaid dress and white shoes.

Reels was last seen on 106 NW Main Street in Rocky Mount.

Police believe she may traveling to East Beaufort in a light blue 2013 Mazda 2 with a North Carolina license plate: FKT8771.

If you have any information contact T.M. Locke at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.