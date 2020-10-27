Silver Alert issued for missing endangered woman in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman in Rocky Mount.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Faith A. Pawelczyk, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Pawelczyk is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’0 and 240lbs.

She was last seen on 744 Marlee Drive in Rocky Mount wearing an olive green long sleeve shirt, black slacks and black slip on sneakers.

Police believe she may be heading to the Middlesex area.

If you have any information contact Detective J R Bobbitt at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.